OSLO Jan 12 Norwegian media group Schibsted made an all-cash offer for Swedish firm Aspiro, valuing the target at 340 million Swedish crowns ($49.04 million), Schibsted said on Thursday.

The bid, at 1.65 Swedish crowns per share, is 33 percent above Aspiro's 1.24 crown closing price on Wednesday.

"If the offer is accepted, Schibsted will get control over a leading provider of music and TV streaming services," Schibsted said in a statement.

Schibsted, which is the Swedish firm's biggest shareholder with 18.3 percent, said 32.4 percent of shareholders have already expressed support for its offer.

It added that Aspiro's board unanimously recommends the offer and it is also supported by a fairness opinion provided by Pareto Öhman AB.

($1 = 6.9338 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)