OSLO, April 28 Schibsted

* Schibsted ASA has successfully completed issuance of NOK 600 million in the Norwegian bond market with a seven year loan with maturity in May 2021 priced at 3 months NIBOR plus 110 basis points

* The purpose of the bond issuance is general corporate purposes.

* Handelsbanken Capital Markets and SEB have acted as Joint Managers for the Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: