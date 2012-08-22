OSLO Aug 22 Norwegian media firm Schibsted will take a restructuring charge of around 300 million to 350 million crowns ($51-$60 million) related to cost reductions, and will book the charge in the second half, it said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month the company said it would cut costs by 500 million crowns as it shifts from print to online media, and said it would provide details on the cuts later.

On Wednesday it said 400 million crowns worth of the cuts would be made at its Norwegian print publications while some cuts would also be made at its Swedish operations while costs at its Spanish unit have already been cut. ($1 = 5.8752 Norwegian krone) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)