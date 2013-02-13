OSLO Feb 13 Norwegian media group Schibsted
said it continued to expect its online business to
grow and its print media likely to lose market shares as it
posted fourth-quarter core earnings below expectations.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 497 million Norwegian crowns
($90.57 million) in the quarter, from 549 million in the
year-ago period and below the average forecast for 527 million
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
It proposed an unchanged dividend of 3.50 crowns per share.
The company owns the largest-circulation print newspapers in
Norway and Sweden, called Verdens Gang and Aftonbladet
respectively.
