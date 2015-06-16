STOCKHOLM, June 16 Schibsted may have
to fend off two rival bids for Swedish online real estate web
portal Hemnet as one of the portal's owners said the Norwegian
publishing firm's bid did not reflect the value of the company,
a Swedish newspaper reported.
Schibsted submitted a 1.5 billion Swedish crown ($184
million) bid for Hemnet in May.
The offer was accepted by two of Hemnet's four owners, but
the Swedish Broker's Association, which owns a quarter of the
shares in Hemnet, would prefer to sell to other bidders,
business daily Dagens Industri reported.
In preparatory documents ahead of the association's general
meeting, obtained by the paper, the board requested that the
meeting authorize negotiations to sell Hemnet to one of two
other unnamed bidders.
Schibsted's bid is conditional on the company acquiring 100
percent of shares in the Hemnet and approval of the acquisition
by the Swedish Competition Authority.
The Swedish Broker's Association was not immediately
available for comment.
($1 = 8.1603 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)