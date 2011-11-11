* Q3 EBITDA 531 mln Norwegian crowns vs 523 mln forecast

* Sees uncertainty in advertising mkts

OSLO Nov 11 Norwegian media group Schibsted posted core third-quarter profit roughly in line with forecasts on Friday and said there was uncertainty concerning how the advertising markets would develop in the current economic climate.

"If an unstable financial situation persists, it is likely to have a negative impact on the advertising markets," the company said, adding however its online operations were expected to show good growth.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITA) fell 6 percent to 531 million Norwegian crowns ($93 million, compared with a forecast for 523 million in a Reuters poll.

Schibsted's media houses In Scandinavia, home to many of the region's largest newspapers, reported revenues up 1 percent, while international online classified operations, which last year generated about a fifth of group sales, grew 18 percent in the quarter compared to a year ago.

"Single-copy sales print newspapers are subject to pressure on their circulation as a result of migration to digital news media," Schibsted said, adding it was likely that this trend would continue. ($1 = 5.701 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)