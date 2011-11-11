* Q3 EBITDA 531 mln Norwegian crowns vs NOK 523 mln forecast

* Sees uncertainty in advertising mkts

* Online operations expected to show good growth

* October print ad market "soft", online grew (Adds analysts, detail)

By Victoria Klesty

OSLO, Nov 11 Norwegian media group Schibsted said the unstable economic climate posed a risk to the advertising markets after it posted July-September profits broadly in line with forecasts.

"If an unstable financial situation persists, it is likely to have a negative impact on the advertising markets," the company said on Friday, though adding its online operations were expected to show good growth.

It said the first month of the fourth quarter had been "soft" for print advertising, while online advertising continued to grow.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 6 percent to 531 million Norwegian crowns ($93 million), compared with a forecast for 523 million in a Reuters poll.

"Over all, they are in line with expectations -- it is a little stronger online than we had expected but it was slightly weaker for the traditional newspapers," said Nordea analyst Tore Oestby.

He added it was positive that Schibsted's new Italian and Austrian online ad operations were likely to show profit in the fourth quarter.

"It was a little weak, as expected. It was not surprisingly low, but we have seen that the estimates have slipped slightly during the quarter," said Pareto Securities analyst Thomas Nielsen.

The company said it would increase investment in its online launch in Brazil in the fourth quarter, and combined investments in 2011 would be in the middle of a previously indicated range of 400-450 million crowns.

The higher investments will weigh on the results of its Classified Media unit, which will have lower earnings in the forth quarter compared to the year-ago period, it said.

Schibsted's media houses In Scandinavia, home to many of the region's largest newspapers, reported revenues up 1 percent, while international online classified operations, which last year generated about a fifth of group sales, grew 18 percent in the quarter compared to a year ago.

"Single-copy sales print newspapers are subject to pressure on their circulation as a result of migration to digital news media," Schibsted said, adding it was likely that this trend would continue. ($1 = 5.701 Norwegian crowns) (Additional reporting by Henrik Stolen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)