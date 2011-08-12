* Q2 EBITA 549 mln Norwegian crowns, vs 546 mln forecast

* Sees uncertainty in advertising market due market turmoil

* Online classified business expands, Brazil push planned

* Analyst: Swedish print papers weak, Norwegian "in line"

(Adds analyst comment, company outlook)

By Walter Gibbs

OSLO, Aug 12 Norwegian media group Schibsted said turmoil in the financial markets was creating uncertainty in advertising markets, as it posted core second-quarter profit in line with forecasts.

"Developments vary from category to category. Online classifieds is expected to continue to grow well, and these operations are also less dependent on the economic cycle," Schibsted said on Friday.

Earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) rose 8 percent to 549 million Norwegian crowns ($99 million), compared with a forecast for 546 million in a Reuters poll.

"With the current situation in the world economy there is once again more uncertainty linked to the way the advertising markets will develop," Schibsted, which runs several of the largest newspapers in Norway and Sweden, Schibsted said.

"Overall I think the market will be slightly disappointed," said Henrik Schultz, an analyst at Sparebank 1 Markets. "On the other hand, the share (price) has fallen a lot with other media stocks, so if the market as a whole goes up so could Schibsted."

Results for Schibsted's European classified businesses were ahead of expectations, Schultz said, adding: "That is especially valuable because those are growly quickly".

In Norway, Schibsted owns the Finn.no online classified service, while in Sweden it owns Hitta.se.

Traditional Norwegian media-house results were "largely in line", Schultz said, while Sweden's underperformed expectations.

"The overall Swedish results were disappointing given overall rather bouncy advertising and market conditions, but that is probably explained by the weak circulation trend of Aftonbladet, which is starting to become a real worry," Schultz said.

Schibsted said a decison to step up investments in Brazil "will mean that the organic roll-out of online classifieds will debit the group's overall profit for 2011 by a total of NOK 400-450 million, an increase compared with what has been communicated earlier". (Editing by Dan Lalor) ($1 = 5.530 Norwegian crowns)