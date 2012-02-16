UPDATE 1-Las Vegas Sands CEO says Japan casino resort could cost up to $10 billion
* Japan is expected to become world's No.2 casino market (Adds context)
OSLO Feb 16 Norwegian media group Schibsted said on Thursday it was contemplating issuing new unsecured bonds to diversify the group's loan structure without disclosing the size of this potential issuance.
It said Danske Markets and SEB Merchant Banking would act as managers. (Reporting By Victoria Klesty)
* Japan is expected to become world's No.2 casino market (Adds context)
Feb 20 Uber Technologies Inc has hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to conduct a review of sexual harassment claims at the ride-hailing service made by a former employee.
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)