BRIEF-Juniper Networks CEO Rami Rahim's FY 2016 compensation $7.5 mln vs $9.4 mln in FY 2015
* Ceo rami rahim's fy 2016 total compensation $7.5 million versus $9.4 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
OSLO May 12 Norwegian media firm Schibsted and Swedish rival MittMedia plan to combine their Swedish newspaper businesses to create one of the country's top publishing firms with national and local subscription papers, Schibsted said on Tuesday.
If the deal is finalised, Schibsted would hold 30 percent of the newly created entity, which would have had 3.3 billion Swedish crowns ($398 million) in revenue last year and an EBITDA of 150 million crowns.
"The new media group will consist of (Schibsted's) Svenska Dagbladet and MittMedia's 18 local subscription newspapers in Northern Sweden, as well as a majority share of MittMedia's subsidiary Promedia, which owns ten local subscription newspapers in Mid Sweden," Schibsted said. ($1 = 8.2914 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)
WASHINGTON, March 23 The Justice Department reached a settlement with AT&T unit DirecTV, which it had accused of illegally swapping information with rival pay-TV providers about negotiations to show Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games in southern California, according to court filings on Thursday.