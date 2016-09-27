OSLO, Sept 27 (Reuters) -
** Sondre Gravir, Executive Vice President in charge of
Schibsted's top European classified ads platforms, predicted
continued positive development at the company's French Leboncoin
service
** Gravir spoke at an investor presentation in London on
Tuesday:
** "We believe that we are able to deliver strong growth
also going forward."
** Says expect to further monetize in the French real estate
market and sees strong growth in the car and jobs divisions
going forward
** Sees strong synergies between Leboncoin and MB Diffusion
(an acquisition that was announced Tuesday)
** "We expect to take a bigger market share in France going
forward."
** In Spain "we see somewhat softer revenue growth for
Infojobs going forward ... but we remain positive and we also
see growth opportunities. We are confident about mid-term
growth."
** "Political uncertainty, combined with a difficult macro
economic background, is affecting revenues in Spain."
** "We have a strong position in Spain, but we are facing
increased competition."
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)