OSLO, Sept 27 (Reuters) -
** CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal of Norway's Schibsted says the
company is well positioned for further growth in online
classifieds
** Ryssdal spoke at an investor presentation in London on
Tuesday:
** "We are reaffirming our target for 15-20 percent growth
in revenue for online classifieds."
** "We have strong organic growth but we will also consider
bolt-on acquisitions and joint ventures. We will focus on growth
in the markets we are already in, but we will also look in
adjacent markets."
** "We try to be cautious and do a lot in the markets we are
already in. We are among the more prudent players, that's why we
have passed on some acquisitions that we found to be too pricy."
** Board Chairman Ole Jacob Sunde said: "We have to balance
the prices (of possible acquisitions) with the opportunities,
since we have such a strong organic growth."
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)