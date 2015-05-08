* Q1 pretax profit NOK 846 mln beating NOK 683 mln forecast (Adds further details, share price)

OSLO May 8 Norwegian publishing firm Schibsted posted a better than expected rise in first-quarter profits on Friday and said it has made an offer to buy Swedish real estate website operator Hemnet, in a deal valuing the firm at 1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($180 million).

Oslo-based Schibsted has said it is in the market for new digital-focused acquisitions to offset the fast decline in print advertising and proposed last month an issue of new shares, expected to be approved at a general meeting on Friday, that could be used to pay for deals.

The acquisition of Sweden's Hemnet will be financed through existing debt facilities, the firm said adding that there are currently no plans to issue new equity.

"The offer is part of Schibsted's long-term strategy to modernise the market for online real estate advertisements in close cooperation with Swedish realtors," it said in a statement.

Investments in classified advertising, its main business, is estimated to be close to 100 million euro ($112 million) this year the firm said on Friday - a significant cut from 2014 due to a joint venture with South Africa's Naspers.

"The Naspers agreement makes it possible for us to reduce the organic investments in new online classifieds operations significantly compared with last year," Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal said in a statement.

"Notwithstanding, we will continue to build positions in several exciting early stage markets".

The firm, which operates newspapers in the Nordics and online classified sites in dozens of countries, said its first-quarter pre-tax profit rose to 846 million crowns from 101 million a year earlier, ahead of the average forecast of 683 million crowns given in a Reuters poll..

The firm maintained its forecast of annual revenue growth of between 15 and 20 percent in online classifieds for the mid to long term.

Shares in the firm were up 4.6 percent at 472 crowns by 0821 GMT, when Oslo's main market index was up 0.7 percent.

($1 = 0.8926 euros), ($1 = 7.4691 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)