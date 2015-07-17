BRIEF-Anhui Wantong Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on April 14
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 13, for FY 2016
OSLO, July 17 Norwegian publishing firm Schibsted reported second-quarter core earnings above expectations on Friday and said it still expected rapid growth for its online classified business.
Schibsted's second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 642 million Norwegian crowns ($78.78 million) from 574 million crowns a year ago, beating expectations for 550 million crowns.
"We are well equipped to continue to take part in consolidation in online classifieds markets. The successful establishment of a B share class in Q2 significantly increases our room for manoeuvre in this respect," Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal said in a statement. ($1 = 8.1492 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Alister Doyle)
April 7 Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will jointly set up a marine equipment JV in Shanghai with partners