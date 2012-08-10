* To cut costs by NOK 500 mln in print
* To invest NOK 500 mln in online
* Q2 pre-tax profit falls 19 pct
OSLO, Aug 10 Norway-based media group Schibsted
plans to invest heavily in online publishing to stem
the profit erosion from the market's shift away from traditional
print advertising, it said on Friday.
Schibsted, which operates in 27, mainly European countries,
said it plans to slash print publishing costs by 500 million
crowns ($84.43 million) over the next two years and spend a
similar amount in 2012 alone on "targeted investments" in online
markets.
"In the last few months the trend of advertising revenues
migrating from print to online has strengthened. This will
continue," the firm said in a statement.
The shift is eating into the firm's bottom line and its
second-quarter pre-tax profit fell by 19 percent to 442 million
crowns, slightly ahead of expectations for 426 million.
In addition to problems with print media in its traditional
Scandinavian base, the firm is also struggling in southern
Europe, it added.
"The general economic conditions in Spain are demanding and
there are no signs of improvement," it added.
The cost cuts, to be detailed in the third quarter, will
primarily affect Norway, Sweden and Spain, while its investment
will be aimed at rolling out online classifieds in new markets
after successful launches in Italy, Austria and Ireland.
"The aim is both to invest substantially in digital
competence and adjust the cost base," Schibsted added.
($1 = 5.9218 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by David Cowell)