OSLO, April 30 Norwegian media group Schisbsted
expects reduced margins for its newspaper business
over the next two years as its first-quarter results lagged
expectations.
Its pre-tax profit fell to 107 million crowns ($18.29
million), compared with 310 million crowns at this time last
year, undershooting expectations of 221 million crowns seen in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
The company said it would reduce costs in its newspaper
business by 500 million crowns over the next two years.
($1 = 5.8503 Norwegian kroner)
