OSLO, July 19 Norwegian media group Schibsted said growth in its online classifieds business continues to compensate for declining newspaper revenues as it reported second-quarter results in line with expectations.

Its pretax profit fell to 375 million Norwegian crowns ($62.56 million), compared with 432 million crowns in the year-ago period, compared to analysts' mean forecast for 373 million.

($1 = 5.9938 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)