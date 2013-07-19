BRIEF-Anxin-China announces dismissal of winding-up petition
* On 20 january 2017, winding-up petition was dismissed by court
OSLO, July 19 Norwegian media group Schibsted said growth in its online classifieds business continues to compensate for declining newspaper revenues as it reported second-quarter results in line with expectations.
Its pretax profit fell to 375 million Norwegian crowns ($62.56 million), compared with 432 million crowns in the year-ago period, compared to analysts' mean forecast for 373 million.
($1 = 5.9938 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)
* Poon Lai Yin Michael was appointed as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Norway's Telenor says signs deal with Huawei to test 5G mobile network in Norway in 2017