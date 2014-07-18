OSLO, July 18 Norwegian publishing firm
Schibsted reported second-quarter earnings below
expectations on Friday and said it still expected rapid growth
for its online classified business, even as margins for its
traditional media business shrink.
Schibsted's second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 574 million
crowns ($92.43 million) from 555 million crowns a year ago,
trailing expectations for 603 million crowns.
($1 = 6.2100 Norwegian Kroner)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)