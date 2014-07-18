Fitch: Strategic Business and Market Value in Vodafone India Idea Merger

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the announced merger between Vodafone India and Idea Cellular has strong business logic and strategic sense - both in terms of the scale of the enlarged group as well as how it may affect the overall market structure. On a reported basis the transaction will have a positive effect on net debt/EBITDA leverage once India is deconsolidated at the group level. However, Fitch estimates a mildl