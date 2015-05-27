Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 28
ZURICH, March 28The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.
OSLO May 27 Norwegian media house Schibsted has received an offer from Belgium's Rossel for its 49.3 percent stake in 20 Minutes of France and the firms are now in exclusive negotiations, Schibsted said on Wednesday.
"If agreement on terms is reached, the deal is subject to a standard approval process with the French Competition Authorities," Schibsted said. "The transaction is estimated to close around October 2015."
"Based on indicative terms Schibsted will register a small accounting gain," the firm said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
MUMBAI, March 28 India's Bharti Airtel said it sold a 10.3 percent stake in its telecom tower unit Bharti Infratel to U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for more than 61.9 billion rupees ($952.75 million).