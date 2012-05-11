(Repeating for technical reasons with no change to text)

OSLO May 11 Norwegian media group Schibsted said its traditional printed newspapers had continued to lose advertising revenue to online media as it posted first-quarter core earnings that missed expectations.

The trend for advertisers moving their business to web and mobile platforms gained further momentum in the first quarter, and the risk of a further fall in printed advertising appears to have grown, Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal said on Friday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 421 million Norwegian crowns ($71.93 million) in the quarter, compared to 439 million in the year-ago period and below the average forecast for 444 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenue rose 3 percent to 3.60 billion crowns, above analysts mean expectation for 3.58 billion.

The company owns the largest-circulation print newspapers in Norway and Sweden, called Verdens Gang and Aftonbladet respectively.

Schibsted sees an "increased need for reorganisation and efficiency measures" in its Scandinavian media houses, it said in its presentation slides.

"Subscription-based newspaper circulation development will be somewhat poorer that what has previously been the trend," it said. "Product development and cost-efficiency initiatives are conducted in order to counter-act this trend." ($1 = 5.8532 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)