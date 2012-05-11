(Repeating for technical reasons with no change to text)
OSLO May 11 Norwegian media group Schibsted
said its traditional printed newspapers had continued
to lose advertising revenue to online media as it posted
first-quarter core earnings that missed expectations.
The trend for advertisers moving their business to web and
mobile platforms gained further momentum in the first quarter,
and the risk of a further fall in printed advertising appears to
have grown, Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal said on Friday.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 421 million Norwegian crowns
($71.93 million) in the quarter, compared to 439 million in the
year-ago period and below the average forecast for 444 million
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Revenue rose 3 percent to 3.60 billion crowns, above
analysts mean expectation for 3.58 billion.
The company owns the largest-circulation print newspapers in
Norway and Sweden, called Verdens Gang and Aftonbladet
respectively.
Schibsted sees an "increased need for reorganisation and
efficiency measures" in its Scandinavian media houses, it said
in its presentation slides.
"Subscription-based newspaper circulation development will
be somewhat poorer that what has previously been the trend," it
said. "Product development and cost-efficiency initiatives are
conducted in order to counter-act this trend."
($1 = 5.8532 Norwegian crowns)
