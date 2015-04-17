April 17 Schibsted Asa

* Says proposes to the AGM the introduction of a new class of low-voting B-shares

* For every A-share each shareholder will receive one B-share

* There will be no issue of new A-shares and/or B-shares

* The B-shares will be ordinary, fully-paid shares carrying equal rights in all respects except that the B-shares will be low-voting shares with 1/10 of the voting power of the A-shares.

* "There are many exciting opportunities for Schibsted to grow organically and via acquisitions, particularly within our online marketplaces operations. We should therefore equip ourselves accordingly," Chief Executive Rolv Erik Ryssdal said

* Says will provide Schibsted with full equity capital market access while preserving the central role of the Tinius Trust and Blommenholm Industrier in supporting Schibsted

* The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)