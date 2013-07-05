BRIEF-Mitel announces closing of new credit facility
* Mitel networks - new us$500 million credit facility will consist of a us$150 million term loan and a us$350 million revolving credit facility, both will mature in 2022
OSLO, July 5 Schibsted has acquired full control of Spanish online classified ads company Anuntis Segundamano by buying a 23.77 percent stake from their partner Primerama, the Norwegian media group said on Friday.
The agreed price for the shares is 69 million euros calculated on a debt-free basis.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
* Shutterstock Inc - availability of a curated collection of images within Amazon's newly launched posters & prints program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, March 9 Individuals cannot demand that personal data be erased from company records in an official register, the European Union's top court ruled on Thursday, limiting the "right to be forgotten".