BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent to set up JV with partners for parking lot project
* Says it plans to invest 42.5 million yuan to set up a parking lot construction investment management JV as project company in Hunan, with partners
OSLO May 6 The Norwegian government plans to exempt the country's media from charging value added taxes on the sale of all written news, whether it is printed on paper or published online, Minister of Culture Thorhild Widvey told tabloid VG on Wednesday.
Print media have so far been exempted from charging VAT, while the same publications' online offerings must levy the country's standard 25 percent rate on their subscriptions.
The measure, long sought by VG owner Schibsted and other media organisations, is meant to ease the transition from declining print publications to the growing online news offerings.
The proposal must be approved by the European Surveillance Authority competition watchdog, VG added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 185 percent to 233 percent, or to be 3 million yuan to 3.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (1.1 million yuan)