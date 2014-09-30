Sept 30 Schibsted ASA

* Says acquisition of Milanuncios.com, a Spanish online classifieds site, will be somewhat delayed compared to the previous expectations to close the transaction by end Q3 2014

* Says Spanish Competition Authority (CNMC) decided to take more time to reach a conclusion on the acquisition.

* Says talks with CNMC are constructive, continue with good progress, and Schibsted expects that the acquisition will be cleared by the authority.