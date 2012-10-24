BRIEF-Mondo TV reaches two agreements with Relato LLC and Rustavi2
* Reaches two agreements: syndication agreement with Relato Company LLC of Moscow, and a license agreement with Georgian company Rustavi2
OSLO Oct 24 Schibsted : * Says NWT continues as a long term strategic shareholder in Polaris Media * Says neither NWT nor Helsingborgs Dagblad AB will exercise their option to
sell back shares in Polaris Media to Schibsted * Says NTM has notified Schibsted that they will exercise their right to sell
their 7,050,000 shares in Polaris Media * Says after the transaction, Schibsted will own 14,172,952 shares in Polaris Media, equalling 29.0 per cent of the company (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
* Reaches two agreements: syndication agreement with Relato Company LLC of Moscow, and a license agreement with Georgian company Rustavi2
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Investors’ appetite for leveraged loans is allowing companies to line up debt with few safeguards on an unprecedented scale.
Feb 17 Accenture Plc said on Friday it would create 15,000 "highly skilled" new jobs in the United States, as IT services firms brace for a more protectionist U.S. technology visa program under President Donald Trump.