OSLO Oct 24 Schibsted : * Says NWT continues as a long term strategic shareholder in Polaris Media * Says neither NWT nor Helsingborgs Dagblad AB will exercise their option to

sell back shares in Polaris Media to Schibsted * Says NTM has notified Schibsted that they will exercise their right to sell

their 7,050,000 shares in Polaris Media * Says after the transaction, Schibsted will own 14,172,952 shares in Polaris Media, equalling 29.0 per cent of the company (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)