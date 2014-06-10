MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 10 Schibsted ASA : * Says Milanuncios acquisition delayed, now expected to be closed in Q3 2014 * Says acquisition agreement was filed with the Spanish Competition Authority (CNMC) on 24 April 2014, and Schibsted at the time expected the agreement to be cleared by the authority in due time to close the transaction by the end of Q2 2014 * Says CNMC today has made public that it will need additional time to analyse the market in order reach a conclusion, and that the Council has decided to take the case to "phase 2". * Schibsted expects the transaction to be closed by the end of Q3 2014
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ANKARA, March 11 Dutch police stopped the convoy of Turkey's family minister at the country's border on Saturday, broadcaster CNN Turk said, as she tried to enter the Netherlands after Turkey's foreign minister was barred from flying there.
BERLIN, March 11 A brown bear broke out of its cage at a zoo in northern Germany on Saturday and was shot dead by a zoo keeper after shocked visitors were led to safety, police said.