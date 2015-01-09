BRIEF-Bringspring Science and Technology sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to decrease by 5 pct to 35 pct
March 30 Bringspring Science and Technology Co Ltd :
Jan 9 Schibsted :
* Says joint ventures transactions closed on Jan 9 after all conditions precedent have been satisfied, and the joint ventures are now established Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)
March 30 Bringspring Science and Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a 63.24 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment