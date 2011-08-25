FRANKFURT Aug 25 German underwear maker Schiesser now sees 2012 as the right time for a stock market flotation, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Thursday.

"We will attempt to float at the start of 2012," Sueddeutsche Zeitung quoted supervisory board head Volker Grub as saying.

Schiesser, which had originally planned to list in Frankfurt in the second quarter, in April postponed the plans to the end of the year after stock market volatility caused by Japan's earthquake and unrest in the Middle East.

"Each month that the IPO is delayed, is good for us," Schiesser chief executive Rudolf Buendgen said in the Sueddeutsche article, saying this would give the group more time to re-establish the brand, which emerged from insolvency earlier this year.

Stock market turmoil has not eased over the summer, raising doubts on many planned share sales by European companies. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Dan Lalor)