FRANKFURT, March 27 German underwear maker Schiesser is preparing a stock market flotation by the end of June, its supervisory board head told Reuters.

"We are in full preparation for a listing in the second quarter," Volker Grub said on Tuesday, declining to give further details.

BHF Bank and equinet have been picked to organise the flotation.

The volume and valuation will be decided at a later stage, a person close to the process said.

Schiesser, which had originally planned to list in Frankfurt last year, postponed the plans due to stock market volatility.

Schiesser had said it would benefit from a delayed flotation as this would give the group more time to re-establish the brand, which emerged from insolvency in 2010.

The company had sales of 124 million euros ($165 million) and a net profit of 5 million euros in 2010. Figures for last year have yet to be released.

Meanwhile, demand has returned to a certain extent, with investors rushing to buy shares of Switzerland's DKSH, which helps companies market and distribute goods in Asia, and of Dutch cable company Ziggo this month.

Banking sources say that the second quarter may also see listing of German groups like insurer Talanx, industrial conglomerate Evonik and car parts maker KSPG, which is owned by defense group Rheinmetall. ($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner)