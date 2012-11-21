Nov 21 Reckitt Benckiser Group Pls has
signed an agreement to acquire Schiff Nutrition International
Inc for $1.4 billion, beating out Germany's Bayer and
winning its entry into a $30 billion vitamins and nutrition
supplements market.
Schiff's board of directors have approved the previously
announced cash tender offer of $42 per share, and recommends
shareholders tender into the deal, Reckitt said in a statement
on Wednesday.
The agreement had been expected. On Tuesday, Bayer disclosed
its decision to capitulate to its rival bidder, which topped its
own offer of $1.2 billion.
Reckitt, the British consumer products group behind Cillit
Bang cleaner and Durex condoms that launched a tender offer for
Schiff on Nov. 16, reaffirmed that it expected the deal to
boost earnings immediately on an adjusted basis.
"Schiff's portfolio is an excellent fit with our strategic
focus on health and hygiene," Rakesh Kapoor, Reckitt Benckiser
Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.
Morgan Stanley advised Reckitt on the deal.