Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON Nov 20 Reckitt Benckiser said on Tuesday it looked forward to clinching a deal to buy U.S. vitamin maker Schiff Nutrition after rival bidder Bayer announced it would not increase its offer.
Reckitt last week trumped Bayer's $1.2 billion agreed deal to buy Schiff with a higher offer of $1.4 billion.
"Our original tender offer still stands and we look forward to reaching an agreement," a spokeswoman for the UK consumer goods group said. "We are in communication with them (Schiff)," she added, while declining to go into further details.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.
FRANKFURT, Feb 24 Activist investor AOC has called for Stada's management and supervisory boards to run a non-biased, transparent sales process for the German generic drugs maker.