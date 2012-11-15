Activist investor calls for transparent Stada sales process
FRANKFURT, Feb 24 Activist investor AOC has called for Stada's management and supervisory boards to run a non-biased, transparent sales process for the German generic drugs maker.
Nov 15 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said it will begin a tender offer to buy U.S. vitamins maker Schiff Nutrition International Inc rivaling a bid from German drug giant Bayer.
Schiff agreed to be bought out by Bayer for $34.00 per share in late October.
Reckitt's offer of $42.00 per share represents a premium of nearly 24 percent to Schiff's shares close on Thursday. The company plans to start its tender offer from Nov. 16.
