By Ros Krasny
| BOSTON, June 22
BOSTON, June 22 Former Boston Red Sox pitcher
Curt Schilling, owner of bankrupt 38 Studios, said on Friday
that the rapid collapse of the videogame development company had
cost him $50 million of his own fortune.
Schilling made the comments to a WEEI, a Boston sports-radio
station, in his first interview since Providence, Rhode
Island-based 38 Studios filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on June 7
and laid off its roughly 400 workers.
When it went under, 38 Studios - named after Schilling's
Major League jersey number - said it had owed more than $150
million and had less than $22 million in assets.
"I put everything in my name in this company," Schilling
said. "It's crushing and devastating to see it fail the way it
did."
Schilling said he was financially "tapped out" and had
nothing more to give in early May, when the company missed a
$1.4 million loan repayment to the state of Rhode Island.
Shortly after failing to make that payment, 38 Studios
missed its May 15 payroll, and senior executives started to
depart.
Most of the funding for Studio 38, launched in 2006, came
from Schilling, an avid gamer, and from a $75 million loan from
the Rhode Island Economic Development Corp in 2010 - funds made
available to lure the company to Providence from Maynard,
Massachusetts.
Last year Schilling said he had invested $30 million to $35
million into the venture.
Schilling told WEEI that raising money from outside
investors had proved difficult from the start.
"One of the going concerns from Day One - and it was always
something that we were cognizant of - is we needed to raise
capital," he said.
But he said 38 Studios was close to signing a deal with a
major videogame publisher when the company's finances started to
erode in May and Rhode Island opted not to provide any
additional funding.
38 Studios released its first game, "Kingdoms of Amalur:
Reckoning," in February. The launch date of its planned online
multiplayer game, code-named "Project Copernicus" was pushed
back to 2013 as the company unraveled.
Schilling made about $114 million in salary during his
baseball career. The 45-year-old won three World Series
championships with the Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks.
"The money I saved and earned playing baseball was probably
all gone," Schilling said on Friday. "Life is going to be
different."
Studio 38's bankruptcy case is re: 38 Studios LLC, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 12-11743.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)