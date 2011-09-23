* Feud risks derailing Kirin offer for Schincariol

* Bid being considered by Japan's Kirin, Valor says

SAO PAULO, Sept 23 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co (2503.T) is likely to bid for the remaining 49.55 percent stake of Schincariol, to end a family feud within the Brazilian brewer, Valor Economico newspaper said on Friday.

Alexandre and Adriano Schincariol agreed to sell their 50.45 percent stake to Kirin in August for 3.95 billion reais ($2.6 billion). Their cousins Jose Augusto, Daniela and Gilberto Schincariol filed a suit to halt that deal claiming they had a right of first refusal for that stake.

Alexandre and Adriano Schincariol deny that the sale is illegal and violates any shareholder accord. A ruling is expected on October 11, Valor said.

But Kirin may buy Jose Augusto, Daniela and Gilberto Schincariol's 49.55 percent stake to resolve the dispute, Valor reported, without saying how it got the information.

If the offer is similar to that made for the majority stake, the three siblings could get as much as 3.9 billion reais ($2 billion) for their shares, Valor estimated.

A Sao Paulo-based public relations company representing Adriano and Alexandre Schincariol on the deal declined to comment on the Valor story. A spokesperson for Schincariol in Sao Paulo did not have an immediate comment on the report.

Calls made to the media office representing Kirin in Brazil were not immediately answered.

The feud highlights legal risks to foreign investors in Brazilian companies making the transition from family businesses to global brands as booming domestic demand in Latin America's largest economy draws international attention.

Valor said the long-standing threat of legal action by the minority shareholders had scared away other potential bidders for Schincariol, Brazil's second biggest beermaker, in recent years.

A highly competitive and shrinking home market has forced Kirin and rival Asahi Group Holdings (2502.T) to look abroad for growth, but a lack of targets in consolidating global beer markets has made expansion tough for the Japanese brewers.

Critics say Kirin is overpaying for a problematic asset in a highly competitive market. ($1=1.92 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Derek Caney)