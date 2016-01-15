(Adds quote from chairman, shares, details about opting-in proposal consideration)

ZURICH Jan 15 Alfred Schindler, patriarch of family-controlled Swiss elevator maker Schindler, has decided to step down as chairman next year, the company announced on Friday, setting in motion a series of promotions that will remake its leadership.

Current chief executive Silvio Napoli steps up to become a board member and chairman-designate and will be replaced in April by Thomas Oetterli, who has headed Schindler's operations in China since 2013.

Alfred Schindler, great-grandson of the co-founder, helped build the company based near Lucerne into a global business, with 8.9 billion Swiss francs ($8.86 billion) in annual sales, with a series of takeovers in the 1990s and expansion in China. The firm now ranks as the world's second-biggest maker of lifts and elevators behind United Technologies' Otis unit.

Born in 1949, Alfred Schindler has been on the board for the past 40 years and will remain there when he steps down as chairman, the company said. Oetterli, 46, has overseen the Swiss and Chinese units since joining Schindler 20 years ago.

"I'm not just leaving overnight - this handover will be organised very carefully," Schindler said on a call with analysts and reporters, adding that the company will continue to pursue growth and profit margin improvement.

"The continuity of our strategy is warranted."

The company's shares fell 1.2 percent on Friday with the rest of the benchmark Swiss Market Index, extending an 8 percent slide this year that has reduced its market capitalisation to 17.3 billion francs.

Schindler does not foresee changes to company ownership, in which members of his family control 44 percent of the capital and 71 percent of voting rights. He and Luc Bonnard are the family members on the board who dominate decision-making.

Even so, he would be willing to revisit his efforts last year to modify internal rules to protect minority shareholders from what he called a "disaster" akin to the fight plaguing Sika Holding AG amid a proposed takeover by France's Saint Gobain.

As Saint Gobain buys a big stake from Sika's founding family, it is taking advantage of an "opting-out clause" that allows it to take control of the Swiss adhesives maker without making an offer for the rest of the shares. Sika managers oppose the move, and the case is mired in Swiss courts.

Schindler now has a clause similar to Sika's, but the elevator maker proposed an update last summer meant to prevent a similar fiasco, should the family one day seek to sell its stake. Its plan, however, was rejected by Swiss takeover regulators, who said it violated exchange laws.

"I'm still stunned that we were shot down midair, in our attempt to prevent such a disaster like what happened" at Sika, Schindler said on the call. "We will continue to work on that."

The company is due to report its 2015 results in February. ($1 = 1.0045 Swiss francs)