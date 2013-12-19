ZURICH Dec 19 Swiss lift and escalator maker
Schindler will book a 64 million Swiss franc ($71
million) charge on its stake in Hyundai Elevator Co
due to a slump in the South Korean firm's share price following
plans for a capital hike.
The writedown is a further blow for Schindler which has
already booked an impairment of 155 million francs on its
holding in the second quarter.
In a statement on Thursday, Schindler said it will take the
latest charge in the fourth quarter. It said its dividend policy
would be unaffected by the impairment.
"Should the share price of Hyundai Elevator further
deteriorate, additional impairments will be necessary, possibly
before the end of the year," Schindler said.
The Swiss company is at odds with Hyundai, which has
announced three capital hikes this year. Although it is the
second biggest shareholder with a 30.9 percent stake, Schindler
has little influence because it has no seats on the board.
In June, the company saw it stake in Hyundai diluted to 30.9
percent from 35 percent when it didn't take part in a previous
capital increase.
Schindler said it had decided to challenge the latest
capital increase - planned for the first quarter of 2014 - in
court.
($1 = 0.8968 Swiss francs)
