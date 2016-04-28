ZURICH, April 28 Schindler orders in the first quarter rose 1 percent, the Swiss elevator maker said on Thursday, missing the average forecast of analysts as the market in China continued to contract.

Schindler said orders advanced to 2.47 billion Swiss francs ($2.55 billion), compared to the poll average of 2.51 billion francs. Sales were 2.18 billion francs, compared to the poll average of 2.2 billion.

Net income rose 8.3 percent to 182 million francs, while the company's earnings before interest and taxes advanced nearly 6 percent to 235 million francs.

"The market contraction in China and in Latin America had a negative impact in the first quarter of 2016," the company said in its statement. ($1 = 0.9701 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)