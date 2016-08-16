Aug 16 Elevator and escalator manufacturer
Schindler Holding AG reported better-than-expected
order growth in the second quarter as poor demand from China was
offset by better performance in Europe and Americas region.
For the quarter, orders rose by 3.2 percent to 2.62 billion
Swiss francs, beating analysts' expectations of 2.59 billion
francs. The Swiss company's revenue rose 4.8 pct to 2.47 billion
francs.
"Schindler continues to expect that the global elevator and
escalator market will experience a slight decline in 2016,
primarily due to weakening markets in China and Latin America,"
the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)