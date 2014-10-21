Oct 21 Schindler Holding Ltd

* Says in first nine months of 2014, Schindler generated a 6.7pct increase in orders received and a 7.1pct increase in revenue in local currencies

* Says 9-month EBIT rose by 218 million Swiss francs compared to first nine months of 2013 to 900 million Swiss francs

* Says 9-month net profit totaled 703 million Swiss francs, significantly exceeding result for first nine months of 2013