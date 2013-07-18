BRUSSELS, July 18 Swiss lift and escalator maker
Schindler lost an appeal against a 143 million euro
($188 million) cartel fine on Thursday after Europe's highest
court upheld the 2007 sanction by European Union antitrust
regulators.
Schindler, Kone, ThyssenKrupp, United
Technologies Corp's Otis unit and Mitsubishi Elevator
Europe B.V. were fined a total of 992 million euros, a record
figure at the time, by the European Commission.
The EU competition authority said the lifts and escalators
cartel rigged bids for procurement contracts, fixed prices and
shared markets between 1995 and 2004.
Schindler later challenged the EU fine at the General Court
in Luxembourg, Europe's second-highest, but judges rejected its
arguments in a 2011 ruling.
The EU Court of Justice (ECJ) similarly dismissed its
appeal.
"The Court upholds the fine imposed on the Schindler group
for its participation in the cartel on the elevator and
escalator market," the court said in a statement.
Schindler shares were trading 0.4 percent up at 134 Swiss
francs.