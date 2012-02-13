* Man locked in toilet claimed to have bomb
* Airport briefly evacuated before man detained
* Incident causes flight delays, cancellations
(Updates with airport reopening, adds details, passenger quote)
By Anthony Deutsch
AMSTERDAM, Feb 13 A man who locked himself
in a toilet at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport and phoned police to
say he had a bomb was arrested on Monday after forcing the
evacuation of hundreds of passengers and delaying dozens of
flights, officials said.
Bomb squads and sniffer dogs found no explosives.
The man, who has not been identified, was detained for
questioning after making the threat early Monday, a military
police spokesman said.
After his arrest, witnesses saw a convoy of unmarked cars
speeding from the departures terminal, driven by members of
security forces wearing black balaclavas. The bomb scare brought
heavily armed emergency police and fire teams to the airport.
Two terminals of the airport were closed for several hours
with dozens of flights delayed while hundreds of passengers
waited for hours until the airport was declared safe. The
terminals reopened in the early afternoon.
"It's quite an inconvenience," said one frustrated passenger
who was flying home to Paris. "I've been waiting for an hour and
a quarter. I have no idea what is happening."
Schiphol is one of Europe's busiest airports with around 45
million passengers per year.
Train traffic, which runs under the airport in a tunnel, was
not affected, a spokesman for rail network operator ProRail
said.
(Additional reporting by Amsterdam Newsroom; Editing by Roger
Atwood)