FRANKFURT, Aug 31 German firm Schaeffler GmbH, whose ball bearings can be found in everything from dentists' drills to the London Eye, forecast full-year sales would be slightly better than expected even if growth rates were set to ease in the second half.

"We now anticipate revenue to grow by more than 10 percent. In light of planned capacity expansions and expected higher materials and labor costs, we are maintaining our expectation of generating an EBIT margin in excess of 13 percent," chief executive Juergen Geissinger said on Wednesday.

The unlisted Herzogenaurach-based company sells to manufacturers in 60 industries and, like Swedish rival SKF (SKFb.ST), is a bellwether for demand among manufacturers globally.

First-half earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose a fifth, widening its margin to 16.4 percent after revenue rose 18 percent to 5.4 billion euros ($7.8 billion).

Schaeffler said the sovereign debt crisis had not had an impact on its business but warned of the possible risks. Higher commodity prices and labour costs may also dampen profitability, it said.

Schaeffler is best known to many for the its leveraged takeover of much-larger auto parts supplier Continental AG in 2008, a move which nearly bankrupted the company after Lehman imploded in the middle of the bid.

It still controls 49.9 percent of Continental's shares directly, but efforts to integrate the two more closely have foundered so far amid a massive debt hangover at Schaeffler.

The company said net financial obligations at the operating unit rose 325 million euros to 6.07 billion at the end of June, or 2.7 times its trailing 12-month earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

"In spite of the need for higher investments we expect to generate positive free cash flow in the current fiscal year," finance chief Klaus Rosenfeld said.

Nevertheless, its leverage should rise to 3 times EBITDA by the end of the year.

In March, Schaeffler Holding agreed to a deal cutting its separate and additional debt load by 2.8 billion euros to 4.7 billion and lowered the interest rate paid on that debt from as much as 17 percent to less than 10 percent. ($1 = 0.693 euro) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Irene Preisinger in Munich)