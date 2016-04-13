FRANKFURT, April 13 German prosecutors said they
would press criminal charges against the family behind drugstore
chain Schlecker, which folded four years ago.
A spokesman for the prosecutors' office in the city of
Stuttgart on Wednesday said charges would be brought against
the chain's founder Anton Schlecker, 71, his wife and his two
children, without saying what the charges were.
Unlisted Schlecker filed for insolvency in January 2012, hit
by competition from rivals Rossmann and dm and after failing to
secure funding to upgrade its stores. All 2,800 stores later
that year closed, leaving around 13,200 employees out of work.
German newspapers Stuttgarter Zeitung and Stuttgarter
Nachrichten reported that the Schlecker family were being
charged with having siphoned about 20 million euros ($22.6
million) away from the drugstore chain and out of creditors'
reach before it went insolvent.
Newspaper Handelsblatt reported the family faced charges of
having moved assets out of the company and of manipulation of
financial accounts.
The papers said that the family's lawyers, which they did
not name, declined to comment.
