FRANKFURT, Jan 30 The Schleckers, once one of Germany's wealthiest families, have lost their multi-billion-euro fortune, they said on Monday, leaving them unable to pump fresh funds into the insolvent Schlecker drugstore chain.

Schlecker, which competes with privately held chains Rossmann and dm, filed for insolvency last week, putting about 30,000 jobs at risk, as struggling European businesses find it increasingly hard to secure funds against a gloomy economic backdrop.

"There are no significant funds there anymore that could have helped the company," Meike Schlecker, daughter of company founder Anton Schlecker, said of the family fortune.

Speaking to reporters at the company's first press conference since 1990, Meike Schlecker said the family had already pumped hundreds of millions of euros into the business and Anton Schlecker was forced to file for personal insolvency. Anton was the 26th richest German in the 2011 Forbes rich list, with a net worth of $3.1 billion.

Nonetheless, she said a sale of Schlecker's main business was out of the question and instead, she and her brother Lars Schlecker hope to bring Germany's biggest drugstore chain back out of insolvency and continue running it as a family business.

Court-appointed insolvency administrator Arndt Geiwitz said he was open to a "family solution" and was negotiating with creditors and suppliers to keep operations going at Schlecker.

This may be also be a way to continue an already implemented restructuring plan.

The company will need a sum of euros in the hundreds of millions to restructure, Geiwitz said, adding there are investors who have already expressed an interest.

"I cannot imagine that the brand Schlecker will just drop off the map," he said.

Schlecker has posted losses for several years and last year announced plans to shut 700-1,000 stores to shrink its way to profitability. Now, it has just over 6,000 outlets left.

Finance chief Sami Sagur said Schlecker could sell some of its foreign businesses, which are not part of the insolvency filing, to help pay creditors.

A number of suppliers temporarily halted deliveries to Schlecker after the insolvency filing, including P&G, the maker of Pampers diapers and Gillette razors, and Unilever , whose brands include Dove soap and Rexona deodorants.

These companies as well as other big suppliers such as Nivea skin cream maker Beiersdorf and Henkel, whose brands include Persil in Germany, Schwarzkopf hair products and Pritt stick glue, have resumed deliveries. ($1=0.7601 euros) (Reporting by Jens Hack and Olaf Brenner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)