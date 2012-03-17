FRANKFURT, March 17 Insolvent German
drugstore chain Schlecker aims to find an investor by the end of
May, its administrator told a German magazine.
"If everything goes according to plan, we can be done with
the investor process by the Pentecost holiday," Arndt Geiwitz
told weekly Wirtschafts Woche, according to an excerpt of an
article to be published on Monday.
Unlisted Schlecker, which competes with privately held peers
Rossmann and dm, filed for insolvency in January after
struggling to secure funds against a gloomy economic backdrop.
The company, which owes suppliers including Unilever
and Procter & Gamble several hundred
million euros, plans to cut about 12,000 jobs and shut more than
2,000 of its 5,400 stores.
Geiwitz said about two dozen potential investors had
expressed interest in Schlecker, and that negotiations will
begin once he makes a shortlist in the coming days.
"The most appropriate investor would surely be someone who
has experience in retail and knows his way around the management
structure of medium-sized companies," Geiwitz said.
A spokesman for Geiwitz said on Saturday that the interested
parties include both financial and strategic investors.
His comments come as he negotiates planned job cuts with
representatives of Schlecker's workforce and union Verdi.
(Reporting by Stefanie Huber and Maria Sheahan; Editing by
Catherine Evans)