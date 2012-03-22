BERLIN, March 22 Germany's 16 states are
discussing ways to help the staff of insolvent drugstore chain
Schlecker who face redundancy as the retailer is due to close
more than 2,000 stores.
Unlisted Schlecker, which competes with privately-held peers
Rossmann and dm, filed for insolvency in January after
struggling to secure funds against a gloomy economic backdrop.
Representatives from the German states met on Thursday to
discuss providing guarantees for a loan of 71 million euros
($93.7 million) that would finance a temporary employment
company for the more than 10,000 Schlecker employees threatened
with redundancy.
Under the model being discussed, employees would receive a
large part of their income for a year plus training for new
jobs.
Measures such as temporary employment companies, 'mini' jobs
and shortened working hours have helped Germany bring the
unemployment rate to a two-decade low, although critics say it
has broadened the low-paid and temporary work sector.
A research institute on Thursday predicted German
unemployment would fall for the third consecutive year in 2012.
Even though the federal government has declined to provide
support to Schlecker, the German states' efforts to help
employees facing redundancy contrast with Britain, where many
well-known retail chains have collapsed in recent months,
putting thousands out of work.
In Britain, a pre-pack deal has emerged as a common solution
for struggling retail chains.
Under such deals, companies are declared insolvent and go
into administration before immediately re-emerging under
different ownership, such as when JD Sports acquired
rival Blacks Leisure. Employees then have to hope a maximum
number of stores will be retained.
Schlecker, which owes several hundred million euros to
suppliers including Unilever and Procter &
Gamble, plans to cut about 12,000 jobs and to shut more
than 2,000 of its 5,400 stores.
Insolvency administrator Arndt Geiwitz said last week that
about two dozen potential investors had expressed interest in
Schlecker, and that negotiations would begin once he makes a
shortlist in the coming days.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
