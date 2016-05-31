FRANKFURT May 31 British buyout group 3i
has bought German car parts maker Schlemmer from
investor Hannover Finanz in a deal valuing the company at more
than 400 million euros ($446 million), according to a source
familiar with the transaction.
3i said in a statement its equity investment stood at 181
million euros, declining to comment further.
A source close to the transaction said that including debt
the cable equipment maker was valued at more than 400 million
euros.
Investment bank Baird advised Hannover Finanz and
co-investor Mackprang on the sale.
Schlemmer posted sales of 263 million euros in 2015 and
employs more than 2500 staff.
($1 = 0.8970 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by
Mark Potter)