BRIEF-National International Holding FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
Oct 22 Schlossgartenbau AG :
* Says for end of third quarter 2014 revenue of subsidiaries Schlossgartenbau Objekt-GmbH & Co. KG and SG Management GmbH of 7.092 million euros (previous year: 6.742 million euros)
* Sees for FY 2015 a consistently positive result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Board approves increase of issued capital to EGP 1.40 billion from EGP 1.34 billion through issue of one bonus share for every 20 shares Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFb3hi) Further company coverage: )