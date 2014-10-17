Oct 17 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's
largest oilfield services company, said oil and gas spending
would increase in 2015 as global oil demand is poised to rise,
downplaying fears of an investment slowdown due to weak crude
prices.
Schlumberger shares were up 7 percent at $97.10 in early
morning trading.
The company reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit
after markets closed on Thursday, helped by strong drilling
activity in North America.
Oil prices have slid nearly 20 percent since June due to
oversupply, signs of weak demand growth and indications that key
oil producers, particularly Saudi Arabia, have limited appetite
to intervene in prices.
The steep fall has sparked fears that oilfield earnings
would be hurt with oil and gas customers reigning in spending.
"The key to the overall oil market is still that the global
oil demand is currently set to increase by 1.1 million barrels
per day in 2015, which will require growth in exploration and
production investments," Schlumberger Chief Executive Paal
Kibsgaard said on a post-earnings call on Friday.
The International Energy Agency earlier this week cut its
2015 estimate for oil demand growth by 300,000 barrels per day
(bpd) to 1.1 million bpd, citing weak global economies.
Oil demand was "largely unchanged", while supply was
relatively "well balanced," Kibsgaard said on the call.
"WTI oil at $80 a barrel for a short time is unlikely to
have an impact on growth and margins for the services companies,
but $80 oil for more than a month or two certainly will,"
William Blair & Co analysts wrote in a note.
They expect the company to "wait and see" how $80 WTI would
impact producers' spending plans.
West Texas Intermediate crude was at about $83 per
barrel on Friday, while Brent crude was over $87.
Baker Hughes Inc, the world's No.3 oilfield services
provider, said on Thursday that drilling activity was unlikely
to slow unless crude fell to and remained at $75 for a few
months.
Still, Schlumberger expects 2014 exploration spending to
fall by 4-5 percent from a year ago, largely due to a 20 percent
fall in seismic expenditure.
Oil and gas companies are spending more on maximizing
production from existing wells, than on searching for new
reserves as they face increasing investor pressure to raise
shareholder returns.
Up to Thursday's close, Schlumberger shares had fallen more
than 20 percent over the last three months due to the sharp
slide in crude prices.
