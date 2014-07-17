July 17 Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield services company, reported a nearly 24 percent fall in quarterly profit.

Net income fell to about $1.60 billion, or $1.21 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $2.10 billion, or $1.57 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $12.05 billion. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)